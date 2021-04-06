Biden to move up deadline to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by April 19
President Joe Biden will announce that he's moving up the deadline for all adults to be eligible for coronavirus vaccine to April 19, 2 weeks sooner.
U.S. President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make..
