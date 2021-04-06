China’s Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Includes Free Ice Cream
Published
China’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start. It is now trying to catch up, through a mixture of freebies and the occasional threat.Full Article
Published
China’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start. It is now trying to catch up, through a mixture of freebies and the occasional threat.Full Article
By Francis E. Hutchinson and Pritish Bhattacharya*
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resultant Movement Control Order..
China’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign got off to a slow start. It is now trying to catch up, through a mixture of freebies and..