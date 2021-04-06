White House rules out federal Covid-19 vaccine passports
Published
Republican resistance is growing to the idea of credentialing individuals who have received the jabFull Article
Published
Republican resistance is growing to the idea of credentialing individuals who have received the jabFull Article
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott used his executive power Tuesday to ban state government and some private entities..
Dr. Anthony Fauci stated the federal government would not be imposing vaccine passports for businesses and travel. According to the..