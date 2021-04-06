Carnival Cruise Line threatens to remove its ships from US home ports to sail elsewhere
Published
Carnival Cruise Line threatened to move its ships out of U.S. waters Tuesday after canceling all cruises from domestic ports through June 30.
Published
Carnival Cruise Line threatened to move its ships out of U.S. waters Tuesday after canceling all cruises from domestic ports through June 30.
Carnival PLC & Corp (LON:CCL)(NYSE:CCL) announced it extended the pause to all operations from US ports to June 30. Booked guests..