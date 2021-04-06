Hendry urges White not to retire after qualifying defeat
Published
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional tour.Full Article
Published
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional tour.Full Article
Stephen Hendry urges old rival Jimmy White not to retire despite leaving him on the brink of losing his place on the professional..