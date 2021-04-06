A comedy club in Liverpool has withdrawn from a trial that would test how venues could open safely without social distancing, citing confusion over a potential role for vaccine passports and an online "hate campaign".Full Article
Comedy club cancels COVID test event amid vaccine passport confusion and 'hate campaign'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Comedy club cancels pilot event over Covid-19 vaccine passport confusion
A comedy club has pulled out of a trial to test how venues can operate safely after it said the Government failed to clarify..
Belfast Telegraph