Morgan Freeman shares COVID-19 PSA: 'If you trust me, you'll get the vaccine'
Published
Morgan Freeman is calling on everyone to "help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again" by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Published
Morgan Freeman is calling on everyone to "help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again" by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Morgan Freeman is urging members of the public to get their COVID-19 vaccines in a new PSA. The 83-year-old actor has teamed up..