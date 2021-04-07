A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months.Full Article
The new study reveals that COVID affects more than just your lungs, even months later. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
