A third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Published
One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months.Full Article
Published
One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric disorder within six months.Full Article
Psychology has always been a road less travelled. It is when one leaves the library and tries to ensconce oneself in the wild with..
One in three COVID-19 survivors in a study of more than 230,000 mostly American patients were diagnosed with a brain or psychiatric..