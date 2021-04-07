The Moderna coronavirus vaccine is the third jab to be rolled out in the UK, alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford University-AstraZeneca jabs.Full Article
Everything you need to know about the Moderna vaccine
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
What Happens When You Miss Your Second Vaccine Dose?
WEVV
What Happens When You Miss Your Second Vaccine Dose?
Alabama moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus vaccine plan
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
7pm-2021-03-16
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN