Victorian hospitals search for rare blood clots linked to AstraZeneca
Published
Victorian emergency departments are scouring patient records for any suspected rare blood clots that could be linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
Published
Victorian emergency departments are scouring patient records for any suspected rare blood clots that could be linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.Full Article
A Victorian man has been admitted to hospital with a rare blood clotting disorder just a few days after receiving the AstraZeneca..
BERLIN (AP) — The German state of Berlin has again suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for those aged under..