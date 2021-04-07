COVID-19 survivors have an increased risk of developing mental health and neurological conditions in the six months after a diagnosis, scientists have said.Full Article
COVID survivors 'more likely to suffer mental disorders', study finds
The new study reveals that COVID affects more than just your lungs, even months later. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Brain disorders affect 1 in 3 Covid survivors, large UK study shows
Oxford research finds coronavirus 44% more likely to cause psychiatric and neurological problems in patients than flu
