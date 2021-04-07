North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said the country is facing its "worst-ever situation" - as its economy struggles from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
Kim Jong Un says North Korea is facing its 'worst-ever situation'
Kim Jong Un made the candid comments about the state of North Korea's economy during a major political conference in Pyongyang..