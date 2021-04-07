Myanmar: Protests erupt in London after ambassador locked out of embassy
Demonstrators gathered in front of Myanmar's embassy in London following reports the military attache seized the building.Full Article
Kyaw Zwar Minn barred access to London embassy as violence continues in his country with more than 600 dead.
CNN’s Cyril Vanier reports from outside Myanmar’s embassy to the UK as the ambassador remains locked out of the building. A..