Prohibitory orders
Published
A day after he announced that action would be taken against people gathering to protest in violation of Section 144, Bengaluru Police Commissioner KamFull Article
Published
A day after he announced that action would be taken against people gathering to protest in violation of Section 144, Bengaluru Police Commissioner KamFull Article
The strict curbs, including a curfew from 8 pm till 7 am, and prohibitory orders during the daytime on weekdays came into force..
Puducherry is all set to go for polls on April 06. Speaking on the the polls, Puducherry District Collector Purva Garg on April 02..