Southern Africa leaders will gather in the Mozambican capital of Maputo over the next few days to try to hammer out plans to counter the growing threat of terrorism across the region.Full Article
Inside the Mozambique hotel overrun by Islamist militants in deadly terror attack
Sky News0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mozambique: Islamic State Claims Attack On Town
Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility Monday for a dayslong attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma that began last..
Eurasia Review
Briton missing after Mozambique hotel terror attack
A British man is missing after leaving a Mozambique hotel that came under fierce attack by militants.
Sky News