Myanmar embassy in London ‘seized’ by military
Published
The Myanmar embassy in London was “stormed” and seized by allies of the nation’s new military regime, the ambassador has alleged.Full Article
Published
The Myanmar embassy in London was “stormed” and seized by allies of the nation’s new military regime, the ambassador has alleged.Full Article
After Myanmar’s military seized power, its ambassador to Britain had called for the release of political leaders who were..
Dozens took part in a protest against the military coup in Myanmar outside the Houses of Parliament, London.