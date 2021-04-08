From the Archives, 1996: Swans snatch victory in dying seconds of prelim

Essendon started hot with a four-goal-to-one opening term, before the Swans piled on five unanswered majors in the second stanza. A second half arm-wrestle ensued, and Essendon held a six-point lead with two minutes remaining. After a goal to Sydney’s Daryn Creswell, Tony Lockett marked on the 50 with 17 seconds remaining and booted home one of the most famous points in the game’s history to seal a Grand Final berth for Sydney.