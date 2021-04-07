Myanmar embassy in London ‘seized’ by military
Published
The Myanmar embassy in London was “stormed” and seized by allies of the nation’s new military regime, the ambassador has alleged.Full Article
Published
The Myanmar embassy in London was “stormed” and seized by allies of the nation’s new military regime, the ambassador has alleged.Full Article
These were the scenes outside Myanmar's embassy in London the morning after the ambassador was locked out.
Myanmar's ambassador in London spent the night in his car after saying he was locked out of his embassy.