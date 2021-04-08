Coronavirus digest: New Zealand suspends travel from India
New Zealand has said it will bar entry to arrivals from India starting Sunday, including its own citizens. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks..
Concerned Kiwis in India are full of questions ahead of New Zealand's temporary suspension on travel from the country, which comes..