Revealed: The areas with the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates for over-50s
Published
The areas of England estimated to have the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates for over-50s have been revealed.Full Article
Published
The areas of England estimated to have the highest and lowest COVID vaccination rates for over-50s have been revealed.Full Article
Some bars will have to close and restaurants and gyms will be required to operate at 50% capacity once again effective Friday, due..
The PHS figures revealed the vaccination rates by age groups in the county