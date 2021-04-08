Medical expert says George Floyd died from ‘low level of oxygen’
Jurors hear testimony over cause of death in trial of former police officer charged with murder
Dr. Martin Tobin said George Floyd died from a low level of oxygen, what some people may call asphyxia. When asked by prosecutors..
Dr. Martin Tobin described what he says was the fatal combination of pressure on George Floyd’s neck and back from officers and..