Norway's PM Erna Solberg fined €2k for breaking her own government's COVID rules
Published
Solberg planned a meal with 13 other people for her 60th birthday celebrations, despite public gatherings in Norway being limited to 10 people.Full Article
Published
Solberg planned a meal with 13 other people for her 60th birthday celebrations, despite public gatherings in Norway being limited to 10 people.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Norwegian police said on Friday they have fined Prime Minister Erna Solberg for breaking Covid-19 social..