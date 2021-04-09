Prince Philip dies aged 99
Published
Duke of Edinburgh to lie in state at St James’s Palace before being buried at Windsor CastleFull Article
Published
Duke of Edinburgh to lie in state at St James’s Palace before being buried at Windsor CastleFull Article
Northern Ireland's political leaders have led tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh after he died "peacefully" in his sleep aged 99,..
Members of the public have come out to pay their respects to the Duke of Edinburgh in London and Windsor, after the senior royal..