Prince Philip has died aged 99, the British Royal Family has confirmed
Published
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the longest-serving royal consort in the British royal family, has died aged 99.Full Article
Published
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and the longest-serving royal consort in the British royal family, has died aged 99.Full Article
His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.
Prince Philip underwent a successful heart procedure. Veuer’s Keri Lumm shares the story.