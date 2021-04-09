Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Prince Philip, the stalwart husband of Britain's queen, married more than 70 years and longest-serving royal spouse in centuries, has died at 99.
Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99. He was the longest serving consort of any British..
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks from Downing Street following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.