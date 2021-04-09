Grammy-nominated rapper DMX dies, aged 50
DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died after suffering “catastrophic cardiac arrest,” according to the hospital in New York where he died.Full Article
DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!”..
His family have released a statement