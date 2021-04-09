Amazon workers vote against union in Alabama
Published
Employees at a warehouse in Alabama decided not to unionize. Labor representatives already have said they will challenge the vote alleging interference by the company.Full Article
Published
Employees at a warehouse in Alabama decided not to unionize. Labor representatives already have said they will challenge the vote alleging interference by the company.Full Article
Amazon Warehouse Workers , Vote Against Unionizing in Alabama.
The ending tally of the vote of
Amazon employees at the..