Thousands evacuated from St Vincent as volcano erupts
Evacuation orders were issued for the roughly 16,000 people who live in the red zone near La Soufriere volcano in St Vincent's northern region.Full Article
The La Soufriere volcano erupted on the largest island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, sending ash several miles high.
Washington (AFP) April 9, 2021
The threat of a volcanic eruption has triggered evacuation orders on the eastern..
Officials said the La Soufrière volcano could erupt at any moment.