A tribe in the remote island nation of Vanuatu who hailed Prince Philip as a god will mark his death with ritual wailing and ceremonial dancing, an expert has said.Full Article
Remote tribe who hailed Prince Philip as a god to mark his death with ritual wailing
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Death of Prince Philip will be met with 'ritual wailing' on island where he's a 'god'
The death of Prince Philip is certain to be met with great grief and much “ritual wailing” by villagers on a tiny island in the..
Upworthy