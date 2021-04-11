Too much? BBC gets complaints over Prince Philip coverage
Published
The BBC cancelled its regular programming, while the network’s music radio stations played instrumentals and sombre tunes following the death of the prince.Full Article
Published
The BBC cancelled its regular programming, while the network’s music radio stations played instrumentals and sombre tunes following the death of the prince.Full Article
The broadcaster suspended the normal schedules of BBC One and BBC Two on Friday
The BBC has a dedicated form on its website after receiving complaints about its coverage