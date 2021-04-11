The U.S. will have a COVID-19 vaccine surplus. Here's why Mexico should get it first.
Why should Mexico get our extra COVID-19 vaccine, when so many other countries desperately need it? Three words: fatalities, flows and friendship.
The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada..
Mexico's president is expected to ask U.S. President Joe Biden to consider having America share its vaccines with its southern..
Walgreens and CVS pharmacies will begin delivering COVID-19 shots and the White House this week began coordinating vaccine..