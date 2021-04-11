Prince Philip: My father was my teacher, supporter and critic - Princess Royal
The princess says she wants to follow her father's example of "a life well lived and service freely given".Full Article
Anne, Princess Royal is speaking out. The 70-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip spoke out following the death..
The Princess Royal has paid tribute to her father, describing him as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic”.