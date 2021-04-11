Prince Philip: How can Prince Harry attend the funeral?
The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK for the first time since "stepping back" from royal duties.Full Article
Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK and is in quarantine ahead of Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday.
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is joining his family in mourning the Duke of Edinburgh