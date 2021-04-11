The Queen says Prince Philip’s death has left ‘a huge void’ in her life
The 94-year-old monarch has also described the final moments of her 73-year marriage as “a miracle”.Full Article
The Queen has described the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, as “having left a huge void in her life”. The Duke of..
BBC Local News: Humberside -- "We've lost the grandfather of the nation". Prince Andrew says of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.