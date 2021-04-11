Nomadland has been crowned the big winner at this year's BAFTA Awards, taking home the gongs for leading actress, best film and a history-making best director award.Full Article
BAFTA Awards: Nomadland and director Chloe Zhao take top honours and make history
Director makes history as Nomadland scores top prizes at Bafta film awards
Road movie Nomadland has won the top prize at the Bafta film awards, where director Chloe Zhao made history.
