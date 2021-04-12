Alibaba accepts record China fine and vows to change
Published
China's regulators slapped a $2.8bn fine on the e-commerce giant over monopoly concernsFull Article
Published
China's regulators slapped a $2.8bn fine on the e-commerce giant over monopoly concernsFull Article
CEO Daniel Zhang said Alibaba doesn't expect any material impact from changes made in arrangements with merchants after the..
Shanghai (AFP) April 10, 2021
Chinese regulators hit e-commerce giant Alibaba with a record 18.2 billion yuan ($2.78..