Thailand adds 985 Covid cases Monday, new record
Published
The government reported 985 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a new daily record since the pandemic began. All but five of the new infections were transmitted inside Thailand.Full Article
Published
The government reported 985 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, a new daily record since the pandemic began. All but five of the new infections were transmitted inside Thailand.Full Article
4:05pm: Airlines, cruise companies struggle The Dow closed Monday down 55 points, 0.2%, at 33,745. The Nasdaq fell 50 points, 0.4%,..
NEW DELHI (AP) — India reported another record daily surge in coronavirus infections Monday to overtake Brazil as the..