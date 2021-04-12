French lawmakers approve ban on short domestic flights to cut carbon emissions
Internal flights could be abolished in France if the same journey can be made by train in less than 2 hours and 30 minutes.Full Article
The move is part of a broader climate bill that aims to cut French carbon emissions by 40 per cent in 2030 from 1990 levels
