Multiple victims, including a police officer, have been reported after a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee.Full Article
Police officer among 'multiple victims' after US high school shooting
Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, police said.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office said there is no longer an active threat.