President Joe Biden to nominate Christine Wormuth as first woman secretary of the Army
Published
President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Christine Wormuth as the first woman to be secretary of the Army.
Published
President Joe Biden announced he will nominate Christine Wormuth as the first woman to be secretary of the Army.
Christine Wormuth previously served in the National Security Council and then as the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the..
Kim Janey Becomes Boston’s
First Black, First Female Mayor.
On Monday, Kim Janey
became the acting
mayor of..
By Mike Eckel*
(RFE/RL) -- Train convoys of heavy Russian military equipment, seen on multiple videos on social media,..