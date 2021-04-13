Sputnik V: What we know about India's Covid-19 vaccines
Published
Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.Full Article
Published
Russia's Sputnik V is deemed to be safe and works in a way similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab.Full Article
Subject Expert Committee of union government on April 12 approved Dr Reddy's application for emergency use authorisation to Russian..
With a strong structured plan and that includes President Vladimir Putin weekly meetings with regional governors and related..