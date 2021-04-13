The police officer who shot a black man after a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb has been identified as a veteran of 26 years.Full Article
Officer who 'accidentally' shot black man identified as more protests take place
Police clashed with protesters for a second night in the Minneapolis suburb where a police officer fatally shot a black man in a..
Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop outside Minneapolis. CBS2's..
