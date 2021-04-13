Tom Brady posts heart-felt message to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman
Tom Brady posted a heart-felt message to former teammate Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement Monday after 11 seasons with the Patriots.
Here's how Tom Brady paid tribute to Julian Edelman who, on Monday, officially announced his retirement from the NFL.