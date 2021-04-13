Japanese Government Approves Plan to Release Radioactive Water from Fukushima Nuclear Plant
Published
Fukushima has stored over 1 million tons of contaminated water since 2011 meltdown triggered by massive earthquake and tsunamiFull Article
Published
Fukushima has stored over 1 million tons of contaminated water since 2011 meltdown triggered by massive earthquake and tsunamiFull Article
Government pledges to make water safe before release, but plan draws swift condemnation from China, South Korea.
Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima..