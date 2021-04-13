Biden to Announce Full Withdrawal of US Troops in Afghanistan by Sept. 11
Published
The decision will keep more than 3,000 American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline that was announced under the Trump administration.Full Article
Published
The decision will keep more than 3,000 American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline that was announced under the Trump administration.Full Article
By Benjamin S. Lambeth*
Not long after the first round of anemic air strikes against the so-called Islamic State (IS) on..