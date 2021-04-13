Kim Potter, Minnesota Police Officer Who Shot Daunte Wright, Resigns
Published
In a letter sent to city officials on Tuesday, Officer Kim Potter said she was resigning immediately, her union said.Full Article
Minnesota authorities claim the police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop mistakenly used her firearm.
Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, spoke at a press conference not long after the resignations of Brooklyn Center police..