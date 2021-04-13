Minnesota police officer who shot and killed Black man during traffic stop resigns
The white Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb resigned on Tuesday.Full Article
A day after a Minnesota police officer resigned for shooting a 20-year-old man at a traffic stop, there was word we may find out..
Kim Potter shot and killed Daunte Wright on Sunday during a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb