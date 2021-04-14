Commercial Boat Capsizes Off Louisiana Coast, Prompting Rescue Effort
A distress signal came from the 175-foot lift boat around 4:30 p.m. as it was eight miles off Grand Isle, La., a Coast Guard spokesman said.Full Article
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six people from a 129-ft capsized commercial lift boat" in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday amid..