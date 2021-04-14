CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled, Class 12 Exams postponed - Details here
Published
In a significant development, CBSE Class 10, 12, Board Exams 2021 have been posotponed.Full Article
Published
In a significant development, CBSE Class 10, 12, Board Exams 2021 have been posotponed.Full Article
The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently.
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams 2021: As the CBSE class 10 class 12 board exams are slated next month, the students should..